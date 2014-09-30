Chimp culture captured on camera

Video

Researchers have captured the spread of a new type of tool use in a wild population of chimps.

They say this is the first clear evidence of wild chimpanzees developing a new culture.

As the team filmed the animals at a field station in Uganda, they noticed that some of them started to make a new type of leaf sponge - something the animals use to drink.

This new behaviour soon spread throughout the group.

In this clip, lead researcher Dr Catherine Hobaiter, from the University of St Andrews, shares some of the footage she filmed and explains what she witnessed.