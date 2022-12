An unmanned supply rocket bound for the International Space Station has exploded during its launch from the US state of Virginia.

Antares, a 14-storey rocket built by Orbital Sciences Corp, combusted seconds after leaving the seaside launch pad at Wallops Flight Facility.

No-one was hurt and the cause is being investigated.

Frank Culbertson, Orbital Sciences vice-president, promised a rocket would fly again from the same site.