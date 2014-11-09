Two waterspouts of the Ligurian coast
Video

Twin waterspouts form off Ligurian coast, Italy

Footage has emerged of the moment two waterspouts appeared simultaneously off the coast of Liguria, north west Italy.

The natural phenomenon occurred during a thunderstorm on 6 November near Diano Marina.

Both waterspouts dissipated before making landfall.

Pictures courtesy of YouTube/liguriainside

