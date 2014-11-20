Media player
Green Climate Fund: Wealthy countries pledge cash in Berlin
Thirty nations meeting in Berlin have pledged $9.3bn (£6bn) for a fund to help developing countries cut emissions and prepare for climate change.
The Green Climate Fund was to have held at least $10bn by the end of 2014, so the pledge is just shy of the target.
The South Korea-based fund aims to help nations invest in clean energy and green technology.
Roger Harrabin reports.
20 Nov 2014
