15 secs: Italy's first female astronaut arrives at space station
Italy's first female astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has arrived at the International Space Station.
She was among the crew members in a Soyuz capsule which blasted off from Kazahkstan on Sunday, and joined the Russian female cosmonaut Yelena Serova who arrived at the space station in September.
Ms Cristoforetti was previously a captain in the Italian Air Force and was selected as an European Space Agency astronaut in 2009.
24 Nov 2014
