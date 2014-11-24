Video

Italy's first female astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has arrived at the International Space Station.

She was among the crew members in a Soyuz capsule which blasted off from Kazahkstan on Sunday, and joined the Russian female cosmonaut Yelena Serova who arrived at the space station in September.

Ms Cristoforetti was previously a captain in the Italian Air Force and was selected as an European Space Agency astronaut in 2009.