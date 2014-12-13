Media player
Lima climate talks: Final push amid ongoing divisions
Talks have continued well past the official close of business on the final day of a key UN climate summit in Peru aimed at advancing a new global treaty.
The negotiators in the capital, Lima, are tasked with preparing a text to serve as the basis for a new compact to be signed in Paris next year.
But long-running divisions between rich and poor continue to hamper progress.
Matt McGrath reports.
13 Dec 2014
