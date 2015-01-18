Video

The inventor and entrepreneur Elon Musk has shared video footage of the moment his rocket crashed into a floating sea platform.

The Falcon 9 rocket had successfully launched the cargo capsule Dragon which was on a mission to deliver goods to the International Space Station.

Falcon 9 was on its way back to Earth and tried to make a controlled return.

Mr Musk, who is CEO of SpaceX, a company which manufactures and launches rockets and spacecraft, described the crash landing as "close but no cigar. Bodes well for the future tho'. Ship itself is fine".

