Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
International Space Station prepares for space tourism
Two astronauts have spent six hours installing new cabling on the outside of the International Space Station.
It will allow other spacecraft to dock, including those of private companies who hope one day to take tourists to the station.
Lucas de Jong reports.
-
22 Feb 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-31572119/international-space-station-prepares-for-space-tourismRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window