Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How new robot hands were developed
A London-based company has launched a prototype "robo-chef" for the home.
Moley Robotics demonstrated its concept at this year's Hannover Messe - the big trade fair for industrial technology held annually in Germany.
The cooking machine learns by capturing the movements of a human in the action of preparing a meal.
These movements are then turned into commands that drive a sophisticated pair of robot hands, which were developed by the Shadow Robot Company.
Shadow's Managing Director, Rich Walker, told Jonathan Amos how his company developed the hands.
-
14 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window