How new robot hands were developed

Video

A London-based company has launched a prototype "robo-chef" for the home.

Moley Robotics demonstrated its concept at this year's Hannover Messe - the big trade fair for industrial technology held annually in Germany.

The cooking machine learns by capturing the movements of a human in the action of preparing a meal.

These movements are then turned into commands that drive a sophisticated pair of robot hands, which were developed by the Shadow Robot Company.

Shadow's Managing Director, Rich Walker, told Jonathan Amos how his company developed the hands.