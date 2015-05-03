Media player
Arctic research from an ice-bound boat
A team of scientists has spent the winter aboard a research vessel deliberately wedged into the Arctic ice pack.
Their aim is to gather data about how the polar region is changing.
The BBC's Science Editor, David Shukman, is the only British journalist to be invited aboard the Lance as it drifts with the ice 300 miles north of Longyearbyen.
03 May 2015
