Video
Nasa's Messenger spacecraft smashes into Mercury
Nasa's Messenger spacecraft has ended its mission to Mercury by making a planned crash landing on the planet.
After running out of fuel, it plunged from orbit onto the rocky surface, leaving behind a crater thought to be the size of a tennis court.
The probe was launched in 2004 and was only expected to orbit Mercury for one year.
Our science correspondent Pallab Ghosh reports.
01 May 2015
