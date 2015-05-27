Media player
Robot 'learns' to cope with damage
Researchers have developed robots that learn to cope with damage within minutes, whereas traditional self-learning systems would take days.
The development, published in the journal Nature, suggests that robots could soon be used outside of laboratories and factories, coping with changing real-world environments.
Applications might include robots that look after the elderly, rescue people from earthquakes or do the housework.
This video shows how an insect-like robot adapts after it has been damaged.
27 May 2015
