Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Next stop Hawaii' for Solar Impulse 2
Solar Impulse, a zero-fuel aeroplane piloted by Andre Borschberg, is on the most difficult leg of its mission to fly around the world.
It is expected to take six full days and nights to make the journey from China to Hawaii.
The journey is the seventh leg in the single-seat, propeller-driven aircraft's quest to circumnavigate the globe using just the energy of the Sun.
John Sudworth reports.
-
31 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window