Bloodhound car gets its tailfin

RAF engineers have completed the manufacture of the Bloodhound supersonic car's tailfin - one of the most safety-critical aerodynamic surfaces on the 1,000mph vehicle.
World land speed record holder Andy Green explains the importance of the tailfin to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
10 Jun 2015
