Video

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has disintegrated in a fireball, just 139 seconds after lift-off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The mission was meant to be a routine cargo mission to the International Space Station.

"The vehicle has broken up," said Nasa commentator George Diller, as TV images showed the white rocket falling to pieces.

"We appear to have had a launch vehicle failure," he added.