Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A scientist weeps for the ocean
A geology professor cried during an interview as she considered the way human CO2 emissions were warming the ocean and acidifying it.
She fears her own daughters will not enjoy coral reefs as we know them by the end of the century.
BBC Environment Analyst Roger Harrabin reports for BBC Radio 4's The World Tonight.
-
08 Jul 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window