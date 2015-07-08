Ocean
A scientist weeps for the ocean

A geology professor cried during an interview as she considered the way human CO2 emissions were warming the ocean and acidifying it.

She fears her own daughters will not enjoy coral reefs as we know them by the end of the century.

BBC Environment Analyst Roger Harrabin reports for BBC Radio 4's The World Tonight.

