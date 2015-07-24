Media player
'Bomb bag' designed to resist terrorist bombs
Scientists have developed what they're describing as a bomb proof material that could be a major step forward in aircraft security.
A device called FlyBag is designed to absorb the shockwaves and shrapnel caused by explosions, if security fails and a bomb reaches the luggage hold.
The BBC's David Shukman has had exclusive access to tests on the new technology carried out this week.
