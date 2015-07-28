Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
AI: Scientists fear robotic weapons
More than 1,000 scientists, including Stephen Hawking, have called for a ban on developing artificial intelligence for military use and to build robotic weapons.
Remotely piloted drones have played a controversial role in military operations by countries like America.
However in an open letter, the group said technology could end up being developed without human intervention.
The BBC's science editor David Shukman explains.
-
28 Jul 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window