Scotland's salmon farming industry has begun farming a new type of fish, specifically to keep salmon clean.
The Scottish Aquaculture Innovation Centre, a government and industry-funded body, is working with University of Stirling scientists and seafood company Marine Harvest to breed cleaner wrasse. These are fish that feed on a common and pervasive salmon parasite called sea lice.
BBC News went along on one of the first cleaner fish deliveries from a hatchery on the Mull of Kintyre.
Video journalist: Victoria Gill
14 Aug 2015
