Scientists have discovered a new human-like species in a cave in South Africa.

The discovery of 15 partial skeletons is the largest ever discovery of primitive human remains in Africa.

The individuals are part human and part ape and researchers say that the species called naledi could be a "bridge" between the two.

There is evidence that they may have been capable of ritual behaviour seen only in modern humans millions of years earlier than previously thought

Professor Lee Berger of Wits University in Johannesburg led the research and explained to BBC News what his team had found.