UK-led Harmoni instrument for E-ELT
UK researchers have signed the contract that will lead to the development of one of the first instruments for the European Extremely Large Telescope.
The E-ELT will be the biggest optical and infrared observatory ever constructed, with a primary mirror just short of 40m across.
A British-led consortium will make a £50m spectrograph called Harmoni.
Oxford University's Prof Niranjan Thatte discusses the E-ELT and Harmoni with our correspondent Jonathan Amos.
23 Sep 2015
