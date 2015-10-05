Video

In a bid to reduce waste, England has introduced a 5p charge on plastic bags.

Scientists studying the impact of plastic waste on the marine environment have warned contamination could be passing up the food chain to humans.

They've found tiny pieces of plastic inside the guts of zooplankton - the microscopic creatures that many sea species feed on.

Biologist Dr Pennie Lindeque from Plymouth Marine Laboratory explains more.

