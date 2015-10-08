Media player
World's coral reefs under threat from bleaching
Scientists in the United States say the world's coral reefs are being attacked by a phenomenon that's only occurred twice before in recorded history.
Bleaching is something that happens when water becomes too warm, and it's now happening to reefs from the Pacific to the Atlantic.
Roger Harrabin reports.
