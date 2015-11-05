Media player
Video
Sun comes alive in HD images
Remarkable high-definition images of the sun taken by Nasa's space-based telescope, the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) have been released.
The telescope took a high-resolution image of the sun every 12 seconds in ten wavelengths of invisible UV light, with each wavelength highlighting a different temperature and assigned a colour.
The images were put together and show several active regions of the sun, which are usually the source of solar storms.
This video has been speeded up from the original footage released by Nasa
05 Nov 2015
