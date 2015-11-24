Media player
Japan launches telecommunications satellite with rocket
Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency has launched a commercial satellite into space for the first time.
The H-IIA rocket is carrying Canada's Telesat broadcast and communications satellite.
It was launched from Tanegashima Space Centre in south-western Japan.
24 Nov 2015
