In just three days, on 15 December, British astronaut Tim Peake will blast off into space on a Soyuz rocket containing 300 tonnes of propellant to reach 28,800 kilometres an hour.

Back in July, he got his first look at the rocket when he witnessed its roll-out while serving in the back-up crew for the previous launch.

Major Tim told the BBC's Horizon programme that "to see it in the flesh was incredible".