Archive footage of key spacewalks

Tim Peake is to carry out the first ever spacewalk by a UK-sponsored astronaut outside the International Space Station (ISS) on 15 January.
The very first spacewalk was by cosmonaut Alexei Leonov in March 1965, followed less than three months later by the first American effort by Ed White. Michael Foale was the first by British-born astronaut to space walk in 1995, and 1998 the first spacewalk on the International Space Station took place.
This video compiles those key moments in spacewalk history.
Video produced by Sara Barman.
14 Jan 2016
