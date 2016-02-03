Media player
Flash drive of Russian messages thrown into space during spacewalk
Two Russian cosmonauts threw a flash drive containing Victory Day messages into space over South America during a spacewalk from the International Space Station.
Sergei Volkov and Yuri Malenchenko are installing and retrieving several experimental packages on the space station.
03 Feb 2016
