Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New insights on Earth's magnetic field
Europe's Swarm space mission is providing an unprecedented view of Earth's protective magnetic field, scientists say.
The three-satellite constellation is now routinely mapping its convulsions, allowing researchers to probe the mechanisms that drive the "invisible shield" in remarkable new detail.
This movie, released this week by the Swarm team, illustrates changes in the rate at which Earth's magnetic field strengthened and weakened between 2000 and 2015. Changes are slowing in blue areas; they are speeding up in red areas.
-
11 May 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window