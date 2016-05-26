Painting of a Neanderthal
Video

Did Neanderthals create stone rings found in France?

Stone rings thought to be created by Neanderthals have been found in France.

Researchers investigating the Bruniquel Cave discovered round structures created by stalagmites that had been broken off from the floor of the cave.

  • 26 May 2016
