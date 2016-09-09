How Star Trek inspired 'two generations' of scientists
Star Trek has had an “inspirational relationship” with the space programme, says Robert Picardo, who played the medical hologram in Star Trek Voyager.

The hit Sci-Fi show is currently celebrating 50 years since its initial broadcast to US TV audiences.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Mr Picardo said there have now been “two generations” of people who have “been inspired” to go into technology fields because of Star Trek.

