Video

Star Trek has had an “inspirational relationship” with the space programme, says Robert Picardo, who played the medical hologram in Star Trek Voyager.

The hit Sci-Fi show is currently celebrating 50 years since its initial broadcast to US TV audiences.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Mr Picardo said there have now been “two generations” of people who have “been inspired” to go into technology fields because of Star Trek.