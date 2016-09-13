Media player
What does space sound like?
Space is often thought to be silent, but there are sounds in space and for over 70 years a radio telescope at the Jodrell Bank Observatory has been helping us to be able to hear them.
Now an astrophysics professor and contemporary music producers have teamed up to create a special remix of some of the observatory's historic archive recordings called Hello Moon.
Robin Warren reports for Radio 4's The World Tonight.
