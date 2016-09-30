Rosetta: 'Sad, but the legacy lives on'
Rosetta mission: 'Really sad, but the legacy lives on'

Professor Monica Grady of the Open University talks about the legacy of the Rosetta probe and her thoughts on the completed mission.

Prof Grady worked on a tool of the project called Ptolemy - a shoe-box-sized gas analysis instrument.

The Rosetta probe ended its mission to Comet 67P by crash-landing on to the icy object's surface.

  • 30 Sep 2016
