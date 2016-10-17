Polar ship construction gets under way

Video

Construction of the UK's new £200m polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, formally begins on Monday at Cammell Laird on Merseyside.

A VIP ceremony will see a crane lower a near-100-tonne segment of keel on to blocks on the firm's slipway.

Managing director Linton Roberts spoke to our correspondent Jonathan Amos about the importance of the Attenborough to Cammell Laird.