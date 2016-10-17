Renewing the UK's polar fleet
Renewing the UK's polar science fleet

When the RRS Sir David Attenborough is introduced, UK polar scientists will have to make do with one ship instead of two.

In time, the RRS James Clark Ross and the RRS Ernest Shackleton will be retired.

Prof Jane Francis, director of the British Antarctic Survey, explains what this change will mean for the way UK polar science operates.

