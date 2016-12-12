Media player
Scientists' concern for rapid methane rise
Scientists say they are concerned at the rate at which methane in the atmosphere is now rising.
After a period of relative stagnation in the 2000s, the concentration of the gas has surged.
Methane (CH4) is a smaller component than carbon dioxide (CO2) but drives a more potent greenhouse effect.
Researchers warn that efforts to tackle climate change will be undermined unless CH4 is also brought under tighter control.
Robert Jackson from the Global Carbon Project spoke with our correspondent Jonathan Amos.
12 Dec 2016
