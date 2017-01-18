Media player
Primates 'sliding towards extinction', say scientists
The world's primates face "crisis" with 60% of species now threatened with extinction, according to research.
A global study, involving more than 30 scientists, assessed the conservation status of more than 500 individual species, including apes, monkeys, lemurs and lorises.
The findings are published in the journal Science Advances.
Victoria Gill visited the lemurs at Blackpool Zoo to explain the threat.
18 Jan 2017
