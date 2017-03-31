Media player
Meet the fish with the heroin-like bite
Scientists from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and the University of Queensland have solved the mystery of how a fish with sharp fangs gives a pain-free bite.
The researchers discovered that the fang-blenny, a tiny reef-dwelling fish, has a venom that is laced with pain-killing chemicals.
They say the discovery, published in the journal Current Biology, is an example of the medical secrets that are hidden in our oceans.
Video by Victoria Gill/Still images courtesy of Richard Smith, Anthony O'Toole, Alex Ribeiro and LSTM
31 Mar 2017
