'Oldest' fossils of Homo sapiens
New fossils of modern humans uncovered in north Africa have been determined to be at least 300,000 years old.

This makes them the oldest fossils of Homo sapiens - our kind - yet discovered, by at least 100,000 years.

Our science correspondent Pallab Ghosh looks at casts of the newly found material.

  • 07 Jun 2017