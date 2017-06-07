Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Oldest' fossils of Homo sapiens
New fossils of modern humans uncovered in north Africa have been determined to be at least 300,000 years old.
This makes them the oldest fossils of Homo sapiens - our kind - yet discovered, by at least 100,000 years.
Our science correspondent Pallab Ghosh looks at casts of the newly found material.
-
07 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window