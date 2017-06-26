Why lionfish are being hunted by robots

Video

Bermuda is turning to technology to control an explosion in a venomous lionfish population off its coast - using robots to stun and then suck up the creatures.

Lionfish are not native to the Caribbean, have no natural predators and eat vast quantities of the smaller marine population which is threatening the local ecosystem.

They also like to gather at depth making them difficult for fisherman to catch.

It is hoped the new robots, which can go deep underwater, will help limit the lionfish population and help the ecosystem recover.

The Travel Show's Ade Adepitan finds out more.

