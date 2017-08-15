Video
Brass band on train demonstrates Doppler effect
The Doppler effect causes shifts in wavelengths of sound and light, and is a major factor in demonstrating the existence of an ever-expanding universe. The theory inherited its name from the Austrian physicist Christian Doppler who first proposed the theory in 1842. It was a Dutch mathematician, Christoph Hendrik Diederik Buys Ballot, who successfully proved Christian Doppler's theory using brass musicians and a steam train in 1845.
At a Loughborough railway station, with the help of the Great Central Railway and the Hathern Brass Band, conductor Charles Hazlewood recreates the famous experiment.
