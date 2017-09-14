Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cassini: Clues to Saturn's formation
Cassini scientist Hunter Waite reflects on the successes of the mission to the ringed planet.
The principal investigator on the probe's Ion and Neutral Mass Spectrometer spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
14 Sep 2017
