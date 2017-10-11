Media player
Warm water cuts inverted 'ice canyon'
The Dotson Ice Shelf in West Antarctica has a deep channel cut in its underside by warm ocean water, satellites have revealed.
This animation illustrates how the 15km-wide, 60km-long feature has been produced.
The video has an exaggerated vertical scale. Dotson is about 400m thick on average.
Video courtesy of Esa/University of Edinburgh-N. Gourmelen/Planetary Visions
11 Oct 2017
