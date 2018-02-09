Face to face with Dippy the dinosaur
Britain's favourite dinosaur, Dippy the Diplodocus, has moved out of London's Natural History Museum to start a nationwide tour. Our science correspondent Jonathan Amos caught up with the NHM's head of conservation, Lorraine Cornish, as she put the finishing touches to Dippy's new temporary display at Dorset County Museum.

