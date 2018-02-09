Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Face to face with Dippy the dinosaur
Britain's favourite dinosaur, Dippy the Diplodocus, has moved out of London's Natural History Museum to start a nationwide tour. Our science correspondent Jonathan Amos caught up with the NHM's head of conservation, Lorraine Cornish, as she put the finishing touches to Dippy's new temporary display at Dorset County Museum.
-
09 Feb 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window