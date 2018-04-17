Telling my son: Mommy's going to space
Nasa astronaut Karen Nyberg has told BBC Radio 5 live about telling her three-year-old son Jack that she was going to space.

In 2013, Karen travelled to the International Space Station for a mission lasting nearly six months.

She said she prepared Jack by pointing to the ISS when it passed overhead, telling him: “Mommy’s going to live up there.”

