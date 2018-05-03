Kew Gardens reopens Victorian glasshouse
Kew Gardens will reopen the world's largest Victorian glasshouse

Temperate House, the world's largest Victorian glasshouse reopens on 5 May 2018.

It houses a collection of some of the rarest plants from all around the world.

