Video

Sir David Attenborough marks the reopening of the Temperate House at Kew Gardens, the largest Victorian glasshouse in the world this evening. He praises conservation work being done at the botanical gardens to preserve plants which otherwise would die, due to climate change. Kew Gardens is currently finding and researching species of plants that can help restore land affected by global warming, instead of letting our landscape become a "plantless desert".

