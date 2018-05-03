Tiny seismometers heading for Mars
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

InSight mission: Tiny seismometers heading for Mars

The InSight probe will use focus its investigations on the interior structure of the Red Planet. It will do this with the aid of seismometers - very small versions of which have been supplied by the UK's Prof Tom Pike, from Imperial College London. He's been describing the devices to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 03 May 2018