Video

Imperial College London has made tiny seismometers to measure "Marsquakes" on the Red Planet. But before they were installed in Nasa's InSight probe, the team had to be sure they would survive the rocket launch. In this movie, the silicon sensor at the heart of the microseismometer is put on a shake table at Oxford University. The middle part of the film has been slowed down so you can better see the movement of the mechanism.