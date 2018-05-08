Look away if you don't like spiders

Media player
Video
Spider trained to jump on demand
The diminutive arachnid, which is nicknamed Kim, can leap six times her body length from a standing start.
Video journalist: Mohamed Madi.
08 May 2018
